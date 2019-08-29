TUSCUMBIA — Edith Marie Nance, 66, of Tuscumbia, passed away on August 27, 2019. A visitation will be Friday, August 30, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with service to follow at 12:30 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home with Brother Ronnie Mckissack officiating, with burial in Christian Faith Cemetery.
She is preceded in death by her father, Audrey Griffin Sr.; mother, Edna Clemmons; husband, George Nance; sons, Claude and Jeffery Boston; and brother, Edward Griffin.
Survivors include her daughter, Tamatha K. Griffin; son, Bobby Joe Speegle; sister, Edna “Cricket” Anderson; brother, Audrey “Jabo” Griffin Jr. and numerous nieces and nephews
Pallbearers will be Clyde Anderson, Jamie Anderson, Don Hill, Larry Patton, Justin Nelson, Larry Riley.
In lieu of flowers, family ask for donations to be made to Spry-Williams Funeral Home. You may sigh the register book at sprywillams.com
Commented