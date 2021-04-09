TUSCUMBIA — Edith Nell McClain, 87, died April 7, 2021 at Cottage of the Shoals in Tuscumbia.
A Tuscumbia native, Edith graduated from Deshler High School in 1953 and later studied nursing in Birmingham. She was a life-long member of the Church of Christ and attended several churches in the Shoals area.
Edith loved her church and her family. She had an infectious laugh and enjoyed traveling and meeting new people. Before marriage, she worked at Helen Keller Hospital. After marrying Roy Frank McClain, she and her husband lived in Michigan and later in Logan, AL, where they operated a chicken farm and a small store. Upon retirement, they returned to the Shoals area.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Frank McClain; her parents, James Claude Waddell Sr. and Mabel Rose Waddell; and her siblings, Betty Rose Garner, Margaret Ann Waddell, and James Claude “Jimmy” Waddell, Jr.
She is survived by her brothers, Howard Neal Waddell, Sr. (Marie) and Carl Steven Waddell; 10 nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and nephews.
A graveside service is planned at Oakwood Cemetery in Tuscumbia on Saturday, April 10 at 10:00 a.m.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to her favorite charity: The North Alabama Christian Children’s Home in Florence.
