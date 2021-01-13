SHEFFIELD — Edith S. Alsbrooks, 91, Sheffield, passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. There will be a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 14th at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield with Larry Kilpatrick officiating.
Edith was born on January 9, 1929, in Walker County, Alabama. After working at BellSouth, she was secretary for East Side and Cox Boulevard Churches of Christ for over 25 years. She attended Cox Boulevard Church of Christ, which she loved, until she could no longer attend, due to her health. Edith enjoyed fishing and traveling the U.S. with husband, seeing many points of interest. She was an avid Auburn fan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin H. Smith and Estee H. Smith; and her brother, Ted Smith.
Mary is survived by her husband of over 70 years, Leon Alsbrooks, Sheffield; sister, Elizabeth Chappell, Zephyrhills, FL; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be David Branscomb, Daniel Branscomb, Robert Evans, William Smith, Steve Humphries, and Ben Humphries.
The family would like to thank Loren McCoy and staff; Hospice of North Alabama, LLC, especially Nurse Mallory; and the staff at Eldercare Services. Special thanks to all of Edith’s caregivers that were with her the last few weeks.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
