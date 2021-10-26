FLORENCE — Edith Susanne Smith, 54, of Florence, passed away October 24, 2021 at Florence Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Edith was a member of Highland Baptist Church; a 1985 graduate of Bradshaw High School; attended Georgia State University; and she was an International Flight Attendant at Delta Airlines.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 27, 2021 from 11:30-12:30 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Officiating will be Reverend Chris Underwood. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her father, Don Carl Smith; maternal grandparents, Lee and Gertrude Rhodes; and paternal grandparents, Boone and Clara Smith.
She is survived by her mother, Anna Ruth Smith; sister, Lisa Arnett (Mark); and nephews, Seth and Benjamin Arnett.
