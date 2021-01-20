FLORENCE — Our precious mother, Edith Virginia “Jenny” Riddle Borden, age 81, passed away on January 18, 2021, at home, after a lengthy illness, with her family by her side. She was born January 7, 1940, in Winston County, Alabama, to Claudie and Flora Riddle. She was married to Raymond H. Borden, who preceded her in death in 1993.
Virginia was a devoted and loving mother to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; loving each and every one, to the point, that each one was spoiled by her time, attention, and most of all love.
Mom was well known for her patience, her kindness, and loving heart; but make no mistake she has never held back her opinion and had a knack for telling it like it was. She always told us the truth, even if it wasn’t what we wanted to hear, yet she always supported us in our decisions, right or wrong. She allowed us to make our own mistakes and was there to support us when we did. Mom lived and learned through the school of hard knocks and yes, we were told many times how she had to walk for miles, in the cold, rain, heat, and sometimes even snow, to get to school, so for us to get over it (whatever it was we were complaining about). With that being said, she was genuine to a fault, a pussy cat at heart and yet she never sugar coated anything. She was the rock of our family, the wind beneath our wings, she was each of our heart and I don’t know how we will ever live without her in our lives.
Virginia was preceded in death by her mother, Flora Hood Riddle; father, Claudie Riddle; brothers, Quinton G. “Quinan” Riddle, James T. “JT” Riddle, Garland “Cotton” Riddle and William “Newt” Riddle; her sisters, Lula P. Chambers, Fayrene M. Chambers; two male infant siblings (never named); her husband, Raymond H. Borden; her daughter, June A. Borden and son, Timmy R. Borden.
She is survived by her sister, Louise Plemmons, Chicago, IL; her children, Janice S. Behel-Corban, Tuscumbia, AL; Kenneth R. Borden, Florence, AL; LTC(R) Johnny R. (Nila) Borden, Vicenza, Italy; SFC(R) Brenda K. (Terry) Walker, Hattiesburg, MS; Anthony R. (Jeannie) Borden, Tuscumbia, AL; 1SG(R) Brent R. (Tracy) Borden, Sheffield, AL; Regina (Nina) K. Philburn, Leighton, AL; sixteen grandchildren, and twenty- four great-grandchildren.
Mom’s service will be private for immediate family members only. Her remains will be interred at the family plot at Frost Chapel Cemetery in Winston County, Alabama.
