HAMILTON — Edith Webb, 90, died November 4, 2020. Visitation wll be Friday from 10 a.m. until service time beginning at 2 p.m. at Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.