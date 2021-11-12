JONESBORO, ARKANSAS — Editha Jo Puckett Kern, 86, passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021 at St. Bernards Medical Center.
She was born June 24, 1935 in Melbourne to the late Franklin and Evelyn Westmoreland Puckett. She was a Home Economics and Science Teacher at various schools and owner of West Tennessee Special Services and a CASA volunteer in Jonesboro. Mrs. Kern enjoyed watching old movies, visiting with friends, talking on the phone and playing games. She was a wife of a minister known as “Candy Lady” at church.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Olin Dee Kern.
She is survived by her children, Jody Kern St. John (Dave) of Athens, AL and David Kern (Carol) of Jonesboro, AR; grandchildren, Adam St. John (Bailey) of Huntsville, AL, Jac St. John of Birmingham, AL, Madyson Bouffard (Chris) of Harvest, AL and Jay Kern of Jonesboro; great-grandchildren, Guy St. John and Corder Bouffard.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Gregg-Langford Bookout Funeral Home in Jonesboro.
A graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Tri Cities Memorial Gardens in Florence, AL with Robert Griffin Jr. officiating. Honored to serve as pallbearers are her grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: CASA of Northeast Arkansas or Children’s Hospital at UAB or Crowley Ridge Academy or Florida College.
The family would like to thank the staff of Liberty Park, Nurses at St. Bernards Medical Center, Dr. Ben Owens Jr. and Extended Family Home Health.
