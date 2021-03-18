SUMMERTOWN, TENN. — Edmond Frank Luna, Sr., 78, died March 16, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Neal Funeral Home with burial in Houser Cemetery. He was a member of New Life Freewill Baptist Church.

