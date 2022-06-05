FLORENCE
Edna Crowe Carroll, 80, of Florence, passed away June 2, 2022. She was a 1959 graduate of Coffee High School and alumna of the University of Alabama. She was a Sigma Theta Tau Registered Nurse, a teaching assistant at UAB, and pediatric nurse at Gorgas Hospital in Panama. Later, she was a national award-winning pharmaceutical representative for Hoffman LaRoche.
A graveside service will be today, Sunday, June 5, 2022 in Greenview Memorial Park. A celebration of life worship service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Florence at a later date to be determined.
Mrs. Carroll was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Harvey and Myra Trail Crowe; and brother-in-law, Ben Barnes.
She is survived by her twin sister and constant companion, Elba Crowe Barnes; husband, Chester Coen Carroll; daughters, Tracie Ayn Martin, and Margaret Virginia Martin (Philip); step-sons, Burke Bradford Carroll (Heidi), and Blake Michael Carroll; step-daughter, Andrea Leigh Carroll; grandchildren, Hannah Ayn Trail Rheubottom, Charles Martin Rheubottom, Julian Thomas Rheubottom, Michael Barron Carroll, Ava Margaret Carroll, and Evan Bradford Carroll.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Caringplace of the Shoals, 116 Marengo Street Suite I, Florence, AL 35630,
or First Presbyterian Church of Florence, 224 E. Mobile Street, Florence, AL 35630.
