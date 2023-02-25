HAMILTON — Edna Earl Cox, 77, passed away February 23, 2023. Visitation will be held on Tuesday February 28, 2023, 10 a.m. until service time beginning at noon, at the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery.

