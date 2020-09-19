BELMONT, MISS. — Edna Credille Cleveland, 94, died September 18, 2020. Service is 2 p.m. Saturday at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS. Visitation is two hours prior to service at the funeral home. Burial is in Belmont City Cemetery, Belmont, MS.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.