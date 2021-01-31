FLORENCE — Edna Louise Dailey Woods, 80 of Florence, passed away Thursday January 21, 2021. Due to Covid-19, the family will have a private service at a later date. She will be buried at Richardson Cemetery, Waterloo.
Mrs. Woods was a native of Waterloo, Alabama and attended 1St Baptist Church of Cloverdale. She is preceded in death by her parents, Dolen and MaryLynn Dailey; brothers, Freddy Dailey and Virgil Dailey.
She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Donald Jack Woods; children, Donna Williams (Sherman), Ricky Woods, Robert Woods (Melynda), Gidget Clanton (Chris); grandchildren, Matt Williams (Tracey), Heath Williams (Ashley), Cristy Woods (Thomas), Chad Woods (Kelsie), and the lights of her life, her great grandchildren, Dolyn and Owen Williams, and Ansley Grace Woods; sister, Diane Carter.
