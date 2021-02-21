FLORENCE — Edna Earl Page, 87, passed Sunday, February 14, 2021. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, at Tri-Cities Memorial Garden, Florence, AL. The public viewing will be Monday, from, 10 a.m., - 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.