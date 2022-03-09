ELGIN — Edna Earle Greer, 85, of Elgin passed away on Saturday, March 5. Edna was born on September 27, 1936 in Lauderdale County.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 10, 2022, 12 noon with service to follow at 1 p.m. at Elkins East Chapel. Pastor Lynn Rager will be officiating. Burial immediately after in Center Star Cemetery.
Edna was the last living child of the late William B. and Alvie Greer having been preceded in death by her brothers, William Oren, Harold, and Coy Greer; sisters, Zella Hames and Elaine Hughes.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Edna Merle Greer. Edna Earle never married but considered her nieces and nephews her children. Nancy Stansell (John), Diane Sais (Randy), Tommy Hames (Denise), Greg Hames (Julie), Mike Greer (Lisa), the late Jerry Greer (Teresa), Lynn Greer (Detria), Teresa Reardon, Carla Grisham (Terry), Susan Dyson (Chris) and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
