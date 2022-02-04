RUSSELLVILLE — Edna Fay Harris, age 79 of Russellville, passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022.
Edna was a member of Waterloo Baptist Church, in Waterloo, Alabama.
She is survived by her son, Shane Harris (Michele); daughter, Angel Pilati (John); grandchildren, Lillie Harris, Eden Franks, Ella Franks and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that will miss Edna.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jackie Dale Harris; parents, Tate and Irella Williams; brother, James Edward and Joan Williams and an infant brother.
The family wishes to send a special thanks to Russellville Health Care, doctors, nurses and staff for the love and care given to our dear Mother.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 5, 2022 from 12 to 2 p.m. with the funeral service following at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Pinkard Funeral Home in Russellville. Interment will be in East Franklin Cemetery.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family.
