TUSCUMBIA — Mrs. Edna Gore Finley, 66 , passed Sunday, March 8, 2020. Visitation with the family will be Sunday, 6-8 p.m., at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia.
Funeral service for Mrs. Finley will be at noon on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Lesley Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church of Tuscumbia, Alabama. Rev. Willie Owens is officiating.Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia, Al.
The body will be placed in the church on hour prior to the funeral service.The public viewing will be Sunday, 1-8 p.m.
Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.
