TUSCUMBIA — Edna Handley Smith, 93, of Tuscumbia, AL departed this life Friday, September 13, 2019. Visitation will be today, September 18, 2019 from noon to 2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with the service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Ted Vafeas will be officiating.
Edna was a member of Labor Local No. 366, Sheffield. She loved being outside working in her flowers. She was preceded in death by her son, James F. Smith and four brothers.
She is survived by her daughter, Luree D. Staples; grandchildren, James R. Childers (Sherri), Jeff D. Childers, Kerri D. Wallace, Angela M. Montgomery, Jennifer Powers (Jake) and Matthew Smith (Kimberly); great-grandchildren, Jasmine, Denzel, Ashley, Adam, Seth, Heidi, Alex, and Andrew Childers, Emery Kirkman, Jalayah Madden, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A special thanks to the staff of Hospice of North Alabama for the gentle care given to our dear loved one…..
