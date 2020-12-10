RUSSELLVILLE

Edna Hubbard, 69, died December 9, 2020. Graveside service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery, Russellville. Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.

