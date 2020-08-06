FLORENCE — Edna Louise White age 88, of Florence, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020. A graveside service will be Friday, August 7th at 11:00 a.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Louis and Ollie Edna Eaton; husband of 31 years, Herbert Gloy White; brothers, Robert, Jimmie Lee and Harry Leon Eaton.
Survivors are her children, Lynn Malone (Gary Carter), Rodney White (Paulette), Janet Daugherty (Donnie); grandson, Nathan White; and special friend of 50 years, Wanda Haddock.
Edna worked for ECM Hospital for over 15 years. She was also a talented fiber artist and was a member of Shoals Piecemaker’s Quilt Guild for many years. She was a Christian and loved the Lord and she treasured time with her family and friends.
