FLORENCE — Edna Louise Dailey Woods, 80, died January 21, 2021. Due to Covid-19 services will be private. Burial will be in Richardson Cemetery. Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights directing. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.