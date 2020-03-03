KILLEN — Edna Louise McPeters, 90, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, March 2nd after a brief illness. Born in 1929 in Killen, Alabama Edna lived her entire life within miles of her birthplace. She was a faithful member of Killen United Methodist Church. Edna attended Lauderdale County High School and Athens State College. In college she not only received a degree in education, but was also elected homecoming queen. Edna spent more than 30 years as a teacher in the Lauderdale County School System and was one of the original faculty members when Brooks High School was opened in 1968. Students lucky enough to be in her class found not only a teacher, but a loving “substitute mom” in Mrs. McPeters. Throughout her life former students were thrilled to see “Miss Edna” at ballgames and activities in the community.
Edna McPeters was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt to her family. She will be remembered as the epitome of grace by members of the community. Her quiet spirit and beautiful smile were always a welcome hello to those who visited with her. She was quietly humble when being praised, but quick to praise others for their achieviments.
Edna was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd McPeters; parents, Clarence and Eula Mae Gist; son, Jim McPeters and brother, Paul Gist. She is survived by son, George McPeters and wife, Ann; daughters, Rebecca McPeters and Kathy Lowry and husband, Haywood; grandchildren, Daniel Young (Emily), Nathan Fillers (Danielle), David Young (Stephanie), James Kelly McPeters, Abbey Cooper, Paul McPeters (Jessica), Laura Young and Jordan Arsenault (David); great-grandchildren, John McPeters, Colton Cooper, Lila Young, Lucy Young, Levi Young and Allie White; sister, Betty White and sister-in-law, Mildred Cox; nieces, Sandra Loop, Patricie Tucker, Susan Maner. She also leaves a very special friend, Bill Pilgrim.
Graveside services will be held at Killen Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4th with Bryan McIntyre officiating. Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family. The family would like to thank Alabama Hospice for their assistance, and offer a very heartfelt thank you to Wanda Jackson, Tammy Butler, Katrina Pierce, Katie McGee, Sally Talcott, and Caitlin Alexander for their kind care of our mother.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Killen Public Library or the Killen United Methodist Church food pantry.
