SHEFFIELD — Edna Mae Ogletree, 95, of Sheffield passed away December 25, 2019. Visitation will be Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a graveside service at 11:30 a.m. in Barton Cemetery. Johnny S. Smith will be officiating. She was a member of York Terrace Baptist Church. She worked at Rogers Dept. Store for 28 years. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wheeler and Pearlie Mae Thompson; husband, Wilmer Ogletree; son, Steven Ogletree; brothers, Dee, Oscar; and sister, Ruby.
She is survived by her daughters, Joyce Ann Grant (Tom) and Barbara Jean Smith; brother, Owen Thompson; grandchildren, Angela Michelle Qualls (Danny) and Stacy Caudill (Shea); and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Society.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
