LEXINGTON — Edna Wynell McGee, age 86, of Lexington, AL., passed away Friday December 31, 2021 at El Reposo Nursing Facility. She was a native of Lawrence Co, TN., retired Teacher Aid, and a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Monday January 3, 2022 at 2 p.m. Jackie Kay and Jason Vinson will be officiating. Burial will follow in Bonnertown Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 noon to 2 p.m., on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are Husband of 67 Years James McGee, Lexington, AL; Two Daughters, Jennifer Simpson (Jim), Florence, AL., Jan Simpson (Don),Decatur, AL; Two Grandchildren, Jessica Hatcher (Caleb)Tuscumbia, AL., Ben Simpson (Jordan) Athens, AL; Five Great-grandchildren, Laurel Simpson, Gwen Simpson, Winn Simpson, Maddie Hatcher, Sophie Hatcher.
Pallbearers are Ben Simpson, Caleb Hatcher, Ronnie King, Travis Wilson, Mike Calhoun, Doug Williams.
Thank You Dr. Steve Wampler for your years of compassionate care and friendship to Edna and our family. You’ll never know how much you mean to us.
To our Friends at El Reposo Nursing Facility. We love and appreciate you all more than we can express. You have been a great blessing to her and our family.
