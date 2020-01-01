FLORENCE — Edsel Price Holden, 87, of Florence passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the McDowell Hall of the First United Methodist Church of Florence. A celebration of Edsel’s life will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the church sanctuary.
Edsel is survived by his wife, Inez Austin Holden; sons, Dr. Edsel Price Holden (Trudy), Dr. Anthony Austin Holden (Barbara); daughter, Laura Irvine; sisters, Cherie Gregory, Marie Whitney. Six marvelous grandchildren, Edsel Holden III, (Elise), Aubrey Holden, Kylie Holden, Austin Holden, Elizabeth Invine, and Oliver Irvine.
Edsel was fortunate to have a wonderful career at Nafco. He was involved in many community organizations throughout his life. Edsel loved music and wanted to share it with the world. He taught his children and grandchildren to be kind, support your community and to leave the audience wanting more.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at ECM, and North Alabama Medical Center, for the care they gave to Edsel. Special thanks goes to Dr. Lyman Mitchell, Dr. Charles Wilson, Dr. Felix Morris, Dr. Therese Lango, Dr. Edsel Holden II and his special angels Charlotte, Brittany, Andrea.
Honorary pallbearers will be Lloyd Jones and The Big Band, The UNA Band, All musicians that have played with dad, The Good Ole Boys.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the UNA Band, or the Music Preservation Society or the charity of your choice. Please keep the music playing.
You may sign the guest book at sprywilliams.com
