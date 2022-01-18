HALEYVILLE — Eduardo Velasquez, 72, died January 13, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 12 to 1 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville.Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Liberty Hill Cemetery. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com

