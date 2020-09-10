KILLEN

Edward Allen Rice, 76, died September 8, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. at Richardson’s Chapel Cemetery. He was the husband of Almedia Rice. You may leave condolences at sprywilliams.com.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.