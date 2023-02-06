ANDERSON — Edward Austin, 84, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023. A visitation will be Tuesday, February 7, 2023, from noon – 1 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m., at Mitchell Cemetery. Visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences with the Austin family. He was a piping designer for TVA, Muscle Shoals.

