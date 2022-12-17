OXFORD MISSISSIPPI — Edward A. Batson, 70, of Oxford, MS., passed away December 15, 2022.
He was a U.S. Army National Guard veteran. He was a 1971 graduate of Coffee High School, self-employed woodworker and painter.
A graveside service will be Monday, December 19, 2022, at 11 a.m., in Greenview Memorial Park with military honors. Officiating will be Pastor Bobby Gourley. Pallbearers will be Shawn Kindahl, Ryan Kindahl, Ed Yeilding, Jack Yeilding, Ray Nichols, and Adin Batson.
Mr. Batson was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Muriel Batson; son, Edward Albert Batson, III; sister, Mary Ellen Dailey; brothers, John and David Batson; and nieces, Jennifer and Jaime Goetz.
He is survived by his daughter, Kiley Chafin; and two grandchildren; brother, Adin Batson (Jean) of Florence; and sisters, Bridget Kindahl (Shawn) of Muscle Shoals, and Elizabeth Goetz (Hendrick) of Cortlandt Manor, NY.
Special thanks to Mississippi State Veteran’s Home, Gentiva Hospice, Patricia and Julia for the loving attention given to Edward.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
