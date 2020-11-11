MUSCLE SHOALS

Edward Bays Kirby, 71, died November 5, 2020. Visitation will be Tuesday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A memorial service will follow in the chapel. Ed loved the Lord and his family.

