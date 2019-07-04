TUSCUMBIA — Edward Cevere Crowden, of Tuscumbia, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the age of 95. His visitation will be Friday, July 5, 2019 from noon to 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Frankie Sheats officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Edward was a member of the Nazarene Church. He was preceded in death by his children, George Crowden, John Crowden and Shelia Pitts.
He is survived by his children, Carolyn Kimbrough, Kylie Ayers, James Crowden, Diane Nunley, Paul Crowden and Richard Crowden; 19 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Paul Crowden, Derek Ayers, Cody Ayers, James Crowden, Lesley Peden and Harry Ferrell.
