TUSCUMBIA — Edward C. Holland of Tuscumbia, passed away on Wednesday the 22nd of September at age 85. Eddy is survived by his wife, four children and many grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cherry B. Holland and Francis “Dink” Holland.
Lieutenant Holland retired in 1996 with over 40 years as an Alabama Conservation Enforcement Officer. Mr. Holland was a veteran serving as an Airborne Infantryman during the 1950s. Holland was also a member of the Local No. 320 of Operating Engineers.
He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
