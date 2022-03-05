DECATUR — Edward “Buck” Cummings, of Decatur, died February 25, 2022. The funeral will be March 5, 2022 at noon, in the Jackson Memory Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Decatur City Cemetery.

