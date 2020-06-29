ELGIN — Edward Dee Woodard, 89, of Elgin, passed away on June 26, 2020, at his home. Edward was born on May 29, 1931. He was a Korean War Army Veteran. Edward is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Sue Burfield Woodard; his parents, Thomas Lawrence and Rosa Mae Woodard; and eight siblings.
He is survived by his four children, Cyndi Beaty, Eddie Woodard, Dee Dee Loosier (Jeff), and Ronnie Woodard (Amanda); his seven grandchildren, Hudson and Tucker Beaty, Ryan Woodard, Brianna and Cody Loosier, Trey Woodard and Haleigh Bloodworth (Casey); his sister, Mary Lee Chamness; and several nieces and nephews.
Edward was a music lover. He enjoyed “pickin’ & grinnin’” and played numerous instruments without ever taking a lesson. He also relished time spent on the water and could teach anyone how to waterski. However, these worldly loves paled in comparison to the love and devotion he held for his wife of 63 years, Betty. Edward and Betty enjoyed more than 50 years of Rook games and laughter with their dear friends, John and RubyLea Bishop.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from 12-1 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at Butler Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Eddie Woodard, Ronnie Woodard, Hudson Beaty, Trey Woodard, Tucker Beaty, and Cody Loosier. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Loosier and Ryan Woodard.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the wonderful caregivers with Kindred Hospice.
