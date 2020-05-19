RUSSELLVILLE — Mr. Dick Mitchell, 86, of Russellville, Alabama, passed away May 16, 2020, at his residence. Born in Russellville and growing up in Mount Hope, he had lived in the Russellville area for the past 60-plus years and was a member of North Highlands Church of Christ. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he had served on the Russellville City Water Board for 12 years. He was an electrician and was retired from Occidental Chemical after 30 years of service.
A private graveside service was held Monday, May 18, 2020, at Franklin Memory Gardens with Trae Durden officiating. Serving as pallbearers were Caleb Mitchell, Tom Barkley Scott, Ryan Gwin, Dale Mitchell, Blake Mitchell and John Mitchell. Honorary bearers were Doug Clement, Eddie Martin, Mickey Spillers, Malcolm Ritchie, Don Oliver, Gene Pickens, Harold Martin, Donnie McAfee, Donnie Mitchell, Don Sibley, Sam Hawkins, Russell Hollimon, L.O. Robison, Basil Frederick and Danny Knight.
Mr. Mitchell is survived by his wife, Jane Mitchell; children, Ann Mitchell Scott and John Edward Mitchell; grandchildren, Madeline Mitchell Gwin and John Caleb Mitchell, Liza Mitchell Scott and Tom Barkley Scott; and great-grandchildren, Gracelyn Mitchell, Kipton Gwin, Jax Mitchell and River Gwin, and other relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Ray Albert and Mildred Scruggs Mitchell; and brothers, John Travis Mitchell, Billy Ray Mitchell and Jimmy Dale Mitchell.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
