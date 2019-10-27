FLORENCE — Edward E. Grigsby, 84, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019. He was a graduate of Coffee High School of 1952. He shared the Catholic - Methodist beliefs.
He was retired from the U.S. Postal Service and the U.S. Air Force, where he served two tours in Korea and Japan. He also served in Vietnam, where he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal. He attained the rank of Master Sergeant. His military service spanned from May 1954 until June 30, 1974.
Visitation will be at Greenview Funeral Home on Sunday October 27, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m., services to follow in the chapel. Burial to follow with Military honors at Greenview Memorial Park.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 24 years, Phyllis; mother and father, Fred and Clara Grigsby; son, John; and brother, Thomas Grigsby.
He is survived by wife, Anne Grigsby; daughter, Laura Ann Grigsby; brother, Larry Grigsby; grandchildren, Susan Dickerscheid and Rachel Chard; stepdaughters, Debra Johnson (Ernest), Athens, AL, Kris Roach (Joseph), Decatur, AL; stepson, Darrell Hardin, Trinity, AL; numerous stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Ernest Johnson, Joseph Roach, Darrik Swopes, Jack McMillan, Larry Grigsby, Jordan Waldrep and Malieq Senior.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
