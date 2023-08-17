FLORENCE — Edward Eugene “Pete” Savage, 83, died August 12, 2023. Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence. Funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Burrell-Slater Gymnasium, Florence, burial in Peters Cemetery. The body will be placed in the gym at 10 a.m. Public viewing will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 220 East Alabama Street, Florence, AL 35630. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florene, directing.

