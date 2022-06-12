RUSSELLVILLE — Edward Floyd “Buck” Jones, age 95, passed away June 8, 2022.
Visitation was held Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 10:00 until 11:00 AM at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville. The funeral service was at 11:00 AM in the funeral home chapel with Brother Kenneth Bond officiating. Burial was in Dempsey Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Christine Jones; parents, Moss and Nellie Jones; son-in-law, Billy C. Fuller, Sr.; son, Jimmy Jones; sisters, Jesse Kent and Josie Thorne; brothers-in-law, Warren Kent and Troy Thorne.
He is survived by his children, Linda Fuller, Roger Jones (LaDonna); grandchildren, Billy C. Fuller, Jr. (Christine), John Fuller, Melissa Grissom (David), Heath Jones (Tiffany), Eric Fuller (Hayley), Tamira Edwards, Cory Jones; 10 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Johnny Jones, Jerry McDonald, Billy C. Fuller, Jr., David Grissom, Eric Fuller and Cory Jones.
Buck was a member of the James Chapel Baptist Church. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II in the Pacific Ocean Theater. He obtained the rank of Sergeant and received a Bronze Star in the South Philippines. Buck worked as a farmer, Yuke truck driver at the Shook and Fletcher mines and as a car salesman. He served on the Franklin Electric Board of Directors for 40 years. We will all miss Pa Buck and his old war stories.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Russellville Health Care.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family.
Commented