RUSSELLVILLE — Edward G. Moomaw, 92, died Saturday, February 29, 2020. Visitation will be on Tuesday, from 6-8 p.m., at Spry Memorial Chapel. The service will follow Wednesday, at 1 p.m., at the funeral home chapel, with burial in Franklin Memory Gardens. He was married to Elsie Mae Winsted Moomaw for 59 years.

