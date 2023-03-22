LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Edward Glenn Hester, 88, died March 20, 2023. Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Lawrenceburg with Neal Funeral Home directing. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with burial in Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery. He was a retired Southern Baptist Minister.

