TISHOMINGO, MISSISSIPPI — Edward Harrison Massey, 96, died October 24, 2022. Services will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Palestine Cemetery. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.