SUMMERTOWN, TENN. — Edward Huston Gray, 70, died February 8, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Summertown Baptist Church with burial in Pleasant Garden Cemetery. Mr. Gray served his county honorably in the U.S. Army.

