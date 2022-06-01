FLORENCE
Edward James Key Sr., born December 12, 1945 to the late Ollar Mae Key and the late Robert Brown, died Saturday May 28, 2022 at his residence. Raised by his grandmother, the late Sarah Sloss “Big Momma.”
He graduated from Burrell Slater High Slater High School in 1964 where he played bass drums in the school band. Junior Key, as everyone knew him, confessed his life to the Lord under the leadership of Rev. Smiley and joined Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church at an early age.
He loved playing golf with the guys on the weekends and bragging about his score and how many skins he won. He also loved to joke and have fun. He was a good father, a loving husband, and a proud grandfather and great-grandfather.
Preceding him in death are his brothers, Robert J. Brown, Edward J. Brown, Eddie L. Brown, Andrew Bullitt, William Bullitt; a sister, Ruth Noel; aunts, Wanda Key and Lisa Perkins.
He leaves to cherish his memories with his loving wife of 57 years, Betty Junette Key; daughter, Lawanda M. “Booty” Key; sons, Edward J. “Ruby” Key Jr. (Sherry) of Bessemer, Alabama, Alexander E. “Main” (Kristal) Key of Florence, and his adopted son, Nicholas O. “Nick” Key of Washington, DC. Six grandchildren, Edward Jerrell (Jenise) Key of McCalla, Alabama, Alexandria “Bookie” Key of DJibout, Africa, Haley (Joe) Malone of Athens, Alabama, Aleshia (DeMarcus) Williams of Tampa Florida, Alik Key of St. Louis, Missouri, and Marcus Key of Tampa, Florida. Four great-grandchildren, Jerrell James, Edward Jerrell, Emorie, and Kaileigh. Three sisters, Lena (Demitro) Foster, Fancy Harrison, and Dessie (Perry) Harrison. Two brothers, Willie Fred (Reba) Brown and Franklin (Bobby Jean) Brown. Aunts, Gloria Kinard, Kay (Earl) Foster Ursula Key; great-aunt, Lillian Thompson, Jessie Ruth Brown; mother-in-law, Mattie (John) Waits; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth (James) White, Linda Williams, Myrdice (Darrell) Andrew, Sarah (Roy) Phifer, Delois Brown; brothers-in-law, James (Dorthy) Minor, Ralph (Cynthia) Minor, Willie Minor, Bobby Minor, and Kenneth Minor; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral service for Mr. Key will be 12:00 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, AL., Rev. Darrell Andrews, officiating. Burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence, AL. The public viewing will be today, 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
