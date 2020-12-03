FLORENCE
Edward Jerrel Howell, 93 of Florence, was called to his heavenly home Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at his residence. He was retired from TVA and was a founding member of Jackson Heights Church of Christ where he had served as a deacon. He was a veteran serving the United States Air Force.
A private family service will be held at Jackson Heights Church of Christ on Friday, December 4, 2020. A public graveside service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with mandated social distancing and facemask.
Mr. Howell was preceded in death by his wife, Elmyra Behel Howell; parents, Elmer and Lily Howell; brother, Leonard Howell; sisters, Jeanette McCreless, Velma, Mills, and Venora Cantrell. He is survived by a daughter, Nita Elson; sister, Willodean May; and many nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to his caregivers over the last 3 years.
