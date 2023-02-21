F 2.21.23 JR. Behel.jpg

FLORENCE — Edward Mayfield Behel, Jr., age 91, of Florence, passed away February 19, 2023. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 22, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Jacksonburg Church of Christ. The funeral will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the church with Brothers Austin Swinea and Gary Gooch officiating. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery.

