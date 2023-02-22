FLORENCE — Edward Mayfield Behel, Jr., 91, died February 19, 2023. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jacksonburg Church of Christ. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Williams Funeral Home directing.

