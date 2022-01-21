SHEFFIELD — Edward Morrison Herbster, 55, died January 18, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Cox Boulevard Church of Christ. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. with burial in Colbert Memorial Gardens. He was the husband of Denise Herbster. Colbert Memorial Chapel is directing.

