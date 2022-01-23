SHEFFIELD — Edward Morrison Herbster age 55, of Sheffield, Alabama passed away January 18, 2022. Visitation will be today, January 23, 2022 at Cox Boulevard Church of Christ from 1-2 with funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Officiating will be Wade Hunt. He was a member of Cox Boulevard Church of Christ and served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Alabama Patriot Riders. Also, a firefighter at Redstone Arsenal. He worked for Cypress Creek Indoor Gun Range.
Edward was preceded in death by his father, Jesse Herbster.
He is survived by his wife, Denise Herbster, and mother, Alethe Morrison, a son, Jordan Herbster with his wife, Abbey Donaldson Herbster; brothers, Nathan, Paul, Robin Herbster; sisters, Sherrill Butz and Dawn Young. He had a beloved granddog, Cole; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jordan Herbster (son), Robin Herbster (brother), Nathan Herbster (brother), Paul Herbster (brother), Doyle Greenhill (brother-in-law) and Theron Dawson (friend). Honorary Pallbearers will be Romie Senior (nephew) and Bryan Herbster (nephew).
In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a go fund me account for the Alabama Patriot Riders.
An online registry may be signed at wwwcolbertmemorial.com.
