SHEFFIELD — Edward Phillip Sharp, retired Navy veteran, beloved father and grandfather, passed away just short of 78 years old on Sunday, March 19, 2023.
Phil was born in Greensville, South Carolina to Tolbert and Lexie Sharp on May 23rd, 1945. Phil served in the US Navy for 21 years and at the Federal Reserve Bank in San Francisco for 12 years. Phil was an avid fisherman and reader, a firearms enthusiast, computer hobbyist, writer, and lover of all things barbecue. He is survived by his wife Linda; his two sons, Justin and Brian; and his grandson, Justin Douglas.
A Celebration of Life is planned at the Fairfield Community Center on May 27th, and his interment will be at Sacramento Valley VA Cemetery in Dixon, CA on June 16th.
