FLORENCE — Dr. Edward Walker Smith, 79, of Florence, passed away October 8, 2019. He was an Elder at Chisholm Hills Church of Christ and Doctor of Homeopathy at Florence Wellness Center. Ed was born in Rutherford County, TN on November 13, 1939 to Henry and Ada Sue Winsett Smith. After the death of his parents, he was raised in Bell Buckle, TN by his stepmother Alline Smith. He graduated from Webb School and attended David Lipscomb College where he met and married his wife, Margaret Mitchell Smith; they were married 52 years. He also attended Florence State College. Ed and Margaret worked with the Monroe Wisconsin Church of Christ from 1978 to 1986 and another seven years with the Hawk Pride Mountain Church of Christ in Colbert County, AL. Ed obtained his Doctorate Degree in Homeopathy and he and Margaret were co-founders of the Florence Wellness Center.
Visitation will be Friday, October 11, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Chisholm Hills Church of Christ with Tony Choate officiating. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Park.
Dr. Smith was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Mitchell Smith; parents, Henry and Ada Sue Smith; and stepmother, Alline Spence Smith.
He is survived by his sons, Joseph Smith (Ruth) and John D. Smith; daughters, Starla Smith McCranie (Jim) and Nancy Smith McDaniel (Steven); brothers, Donald Smith and David Smith (Lisa); sister, Nancy Smith Brown; and grandchildren, Jessica McDaniel Whited (Keven), Destin McDaniel and Meredith Smith.
Pallbearers will be Shannon Hyde, Derek Hyde, Paul Icolano, Chris Talley, Kevin Mitchell and Lonnie Mitchell.
Honorary pallbearers will be Eddie Cothron, Jeffrey Brown, Danny Simpson, Chuck Smith and Eric Smith.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
