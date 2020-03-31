FLORENCE — Edward West Mullen, 85, died March 28, 2020. There will be a private graveside service on Thursday. A Celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to 256-740-4713. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Lotteries, March 31
- Homeless residents sheltering at Veterans Park
- Shoals cities showing good Census self response rates
- 'There's no blueprint' - Virus upends college recruiting
- Trump defends extending virus guidelines as spread continues
- ADOC: List of inmates’ employers unavailable
- BBB cautions about stimulus check scams
- Parade-style visitation represents outpouring of love
Most Read
Articles
- Elgin coronavirus victim dies
- Quarantine is hardest part for local victim's family
- Tornado strikes Colbert County
- Elgin man dies after contracting COVID-19
- Minor damage, no injuries in EF-1 tornado in Colbert County
- Lauderdale's coronavirus cases climb to 9
- Health officer: Let's protect the older people
- School systems adjusting for home schooling
- Florence business featured in Alabama Retailer
- Power pole takes a hit in Woodmont Drive wreck
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented